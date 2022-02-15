Local businesses prepare for California’s mask mandate to be lifted Feb. 16

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that it will lift its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 16.

The state announced on Monday that it would be lifting its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15.

Local restaurants and businesses in Santa Maria are preparing for the big change.

But not all businesses will be lifting the mask mandate.

Businesses have the option to still require masking indoors.

Masking is still required indoors for unvaccinated residents.

