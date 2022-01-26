Santa Barbara County: Health experts discuss vaccination after recovering from COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - At one point in time with vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that you wait 90 days if you’ve had COVID-19 before receiving one of your immunizations.

Health experts in Santa Barbara County say it’s important to understand the reason for this was because there was a supply concern.

They wanted to make sure everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and who is high risk, had access to the vaccine.

But there was never any safety issue with getting a COVID-19 vaccine within that 90 day window.

Now, if you’re eligible for a vaccine or a booster, you had COVID-19 and your symptoms have resolved, you can get the vaccine today.

As people line up at Wednesday's free walk-in COVID Vaccine Clinic in Goleta, NewsChannel will share how it's going along with what doctors say about getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19.