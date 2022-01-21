CDC study shows booster shots offer best protection against Omicron, number of boosted in local counties below 50 percent

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Research released today by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates booster shots provide the best protection against the Omicron variant.

Three separate studies each show the overall effectiveness of a third vaccine shot helps prevent serious infection when compared to those who have received only two shots or no shots at all.

The CDC indicated individuals were five times higher at risk to develop a serious infection as opposed to those who were fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

In Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the number of fully vaccinated people that have received a booster shot is below 50 percent.

In fact, both counties each report identical numbers in terms of boosted individuals. The percentage of fully vaccinated people who have received a booster dose is 45 percent in both counties.