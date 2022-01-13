Upcoming Day of Service blood drive aiming to replenish critically low supplies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Vitalant is aiming to replenish critically low blood supplies during the upcoming Third Annual MLK Day of Service Blood Drive.

The event is sponsored by NewsChannel 3-12 and will be held at Vitlant blood centers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

"Right now, we are dealing with a national blood shortage," said Laura Kamada, Donor Recruitment Representative. "Vitalant We are at a historical two-year low. Normally, we would like to have about four days worth of blood supplies on the shelves in case of emergencies and patients in need, and right now, we are under two days worth of blood supply."

The current blood shortage has the potential to put the community at risk, particularly at times when it's needed in emergency situations.

"It's definitely a concern," said Kamada. "When it is low there is a possibility hospitals will have to cancel surgeries. We always want to make sure we have blood on the shelves because if there is an emergency, we want to make sure that it is there, so it's really important to make sure that people are donating during this time."

To make a reservation to donate, or for more information on the blood drive, click here. You can also call 877-258-4825.