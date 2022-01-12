Discussing Dry January and signs of alcohol abuse with NIAA director George Koob

Dr. George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the National Institutes of Health and a world-renowned expert on how alcohol affects health, joined The Morning News to discuss Dry January and how to recognize the signs of an alcohol problem and ways to get help.

Koob discussed some possible signs of an alcohol-related problem that may have surfaced during the holidays and what to do If you think a friend or family member may have a problem.

And as many people try to avoid drinking any alcohol during the month, Koob discussed if "Dry January" be a healthy step for people looking to reduce their alcohol consumption.

For more information on the NIAAA, click here.