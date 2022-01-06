Santa Barbara International Film Festival still on, Palm Springs cancels

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With COVID concerns playing out like a medical mystery movie, entertainment events around the country are adjusting. This week the Santa Barbara International Film Festival officials said they will still hold their March event.

The Palm Springs Film Festival starting this weekend has been called off.

The SBIFF is set for March 2-12 this year. I has been in late January in the past.

There will be strict protocols for the event (with possible changes) going forward.

They include:

All attendees, staff and volunteers will be required to provide Photo ID and proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 including a booster shot for those eligible and for whom the CDC recommends.

To pick up your Festival pass, you will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior.

Some Festival events will require another negative COVID-19 test taken prior to admission.

Masks will be required while inside as well as while in line for any and all Festival events and screenings.

Theatres will operate at a reduced capacity.

The SBIFF says it wants to "safely celebrate the magic of cinema. The festival is much more than an accumulation of movies, it's a family gathering, a show of community, and we are besides ourselves with anticipation to see you and experience it all...safely."