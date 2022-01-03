Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors seeing cases of Omicron variant in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As COVID-19 continues to surge across the country, Omicron is making its way to Santa Barbara County.

So far Santa Barbara County Public Health has reported at least 4 cases of the Omicron variant.

Those cases were seen in the south county area.

But Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center believe the Omicron variant is already present in north county.

Emergency Room Medical Director Dr. Alicia Gonzalez says even though public health has not yet announced cases of the new variant in north county, it is here in Santa Maria.

Gonzalez says the new variant can spread three times faster than Delta.

However, she says Delta remains more severe.

Even though Omicron may cause less-severe disease compared to earlier variants, health experts are encouraging people not to dismiss omicron as mild.