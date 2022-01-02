Two boys and girl among first born in 2022

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-New Year's Day newborns are being celebrated.

Marian Regional Medical Center announced the birth of a baby boy at 12:39 a.m.

His mother Maria Cortes Vargas, and father Martin Bolanos named him Mateo.

Mateo weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.

He is the second child for the couple, who also have an eight-year-old boy.

"We are very happy and grateful that everything turned out well and that the baby

is healthy, said Maria."



French Hospital Medical Center also welcomed a healthy baby boy.

Carson Plescia arrived at 4:04a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring

21.5 inches long.

It's the first baby for Michela and Scott Plescia.

"The staff at French Hospital did such a wonderful job helping us ring in the New

Year with our first child,” said Michela. “The doctors and nurses went above and

beyond and our family is forever thankful for the help they provided in delivering

our son.”

Nurses at each birthing center presented the families gift baskets filled

with goodies and essentials for their bundles of joy.

Tenet Health Central Coast also announced the birth of a girl born at 3:44 a.m. at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Kelsey and Jesse Bilsten's daughter weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Those are just a few of the new babies born this year.

Congratulations.