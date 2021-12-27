Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff workers prepare for possible COVID surge ahead of the holidays

LOMPOC, Calif. – Even smaller medical centers know they need to be ready for the surge from the Omicron variant.

Staffers at Lompoc Valley Medical Center are still seeing lower hospitalization rates.

Six covid patients are being treated, with two in intensive care.

Lompoc Valley staff have seen surges after prior holidays, so they're ready for what could be another uptick.

“We had some additional staff,” said the hospital Registered Nurse Karen Kelly. “I had to hire some contract staff just in case we get really busy again. the staff have been working hard.”

“This is something that our nursing staff and our clinical staff are used to dealing with and we will just have the right staffing available,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch.

Hospital workers urge people who to get vaccinated if they haven' yet.

There has been an upswing in vaccination demand at the hospital in recent weeks.

