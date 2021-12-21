Skip to Content
Newsom: California to require health care workers to get boosters

Governor Gavin Newsom says California will require health care workers to get their booster shots.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday evening, the governor said the decision comes as cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant continue to increase.

"With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," Newsom said in the tweet.

The state already requires all health care workers to have at least two vaccinations unless granted an exemption. That requirement went into effect in September.

More information is expected in an official announcement Wednesday and the governor also plans to address the state during a visit in Alameda County.

The governor will speak live on the California Governor's Office YouTube page as well as on KEYT.com.

