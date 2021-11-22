‘Movember’ month raises awareness for men’s health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – You might see more mustaches right now, all for a good cause- to bring awareness for men’s health.

This month is ‘Movember,’ an annual event when men grow mustaches during November to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

“You know, our fathers, our partners, brothers and friends are all facing a health crisis that just isn’t being talked about,” said Movember Organization Community Development Manager Greg Oliva.

Health issues include, suicide, mental health, prostate, and testicular cancer.

“We know in the U.S.- 4 out of 5 suicides are men. That is a striking statistic,” said Oliva. “One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men.”

The organization Movember said it focuses on the four because men are likely to die from one of these health issues.

“Men are dying too young,” said Oliva. “We’ve seen the movember community show up in incredible ways this year. Which is growing the mustache which is our iconic ‘mo,’ we are more well known for.”

Santa Barbara County behavioral wellness says men’s health is important.

“Not only consider physical health, but also mental health. because typically men are less likely to talk about their feelings and express their feelings, and less likely to seek help,” said Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness’ Division Chief of Clinical Operations.

The county said anyone who needs mental health help can contact the 24/7 hotline.

“Folks can call at any time to request mental health services,” said Winckler. “And they’ll get a screening and be provided an appointment at the appropriate place for them. that number is 888-868-1649.”