Northern SLO County vaccine site moves to Paso Robles train station

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – People in northern San Luis Obispo County can now go to the Paso Robles train station to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is moving its vaccination site there starting Wednesday. Public health officials say the site has ample indoor room for monitoring those who have received their shot.

The train station will also continue to be a COVID-19 testing site as well.

Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the change will help the public health department to better serve community members in northern San Luis Obispo County during the winter weather season and make it easier for people to get both a vaccine and a test in the same place.

The train station is located at 800 Pine Street in Paso Robles.

The schedule for getting a COVID-19 vaccine is below:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday:

8:15 am – 11:15 am, 1:15 – 4:15 pm



8:15 am – 11:15 am, 1:15 – 4:15 pm Friday: 1:15 pm – 4:15 pm

Saturday: 8:15 am – 11:15 am, 1:15 – 4:15 pm

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.