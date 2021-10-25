SLO County advises residents to avoid touching ocean water after rain

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department released a health advisory instructing residents to avoid ocean water during and at least three days after Monday's rainstorm.

The department said rainstorm runoff from a significant downpour is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from urban areas to the ocean.

These organisms may cause skin, respiratory and intestinal problems.

Young children, older adults and those with compromised immune systems are considered especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

As a result, all citizens are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during the day of and at least three days following the rainstorm.

For more information about beach water quality, you can visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.SurfSafeSLO.org, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at 805-788-3411.