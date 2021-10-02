Women’s Marches and rallies held in support of reproductive rights

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Women and men took part in marches and rallies in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties on Saturday.

Participants voiced their support for reproductive rights by carrying signs, and listening to speakers.

Its been almost five years since the first march took place during the Trump administration.

Since then, more conservative judges have been placed on the Supreme Court and recently they chose not to prevent a Texas ban on abortions as early as six weeks since conception.

Some signs referred to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that gave women the constitutional right to abortion.

Planned Parenthood, Justice For All Ventura County and other organization helped plan the events.