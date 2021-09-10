Hospitalization rates continue to be high throughout Santa Barbara County amid COVID-19
LOMPOC, Calif. – Hospitalization rates are up throughout Santa Barbara County, due to COVID-19.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, as of Wednesday, there are 70 people in the hospital, being treated for COVID-19.
"Of that, 19 are in the ICU," said Do-Reynoso.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has experienced an uptick in hospitalizations as well.
"In the past three or four months, we have set a historical census that has not been as high ever in the history of the hospital," said Senior Nursing Director Karen Kelly.
