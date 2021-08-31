COVID analysis by Santa Barbara County may change vaccination requirements for employees

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a rapidly requested study, Santa Barbara County is expecting a report on how many employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The data was called for a week ago.

The Board of Supervisors will be receiving a report at its current meeting.

Some employees have already said they have issues with a mandatory vaccination requirement. At least one said he would leave his job if the county required him to get a COVID-19 shot.

A few months ago the county said about 40 percent of the employees were still without a vaccination.

Supervisors were hoping the workers would be an example to the public by getting their shots, but across the board that is not happening, so far, at a level they expected.

