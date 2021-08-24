Health leaders say COVID case rate has a ‘great divide’

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In an effort to get an increase in the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department says it is working to make more sites available countywide.

The county says about 31 percent of unvaccinated people indicated they would be more likely to get a vaccination, with an approved vaccine. Pfizer was just formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Monday.

In Santa Barbara County, it's estimated that about 42-43,000 people would get a vaccination now that the FDA approval has been completed for Pfizer.

"The public health department has mobile vaccination clinics on an "as needed" basis," said Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso.

In a Tuesday morning report to the Board of Supervisors, Do-Reynoso said, 64 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. There are 77 people currently hospitalized and 83 new cases have been reported. 139,758 eligible Santa Barbara County residents are still available to be vaccinated. That's about one in three.

"As our cases are climbing we are now seeing our hospitalization climb as well," said Do-Reynoso. "We anticipate hospitalizations to increase and peaking in five to six weeks," she said.

We are in the "red zone" with less that 35 percent of the hospital bed capacity available. 79 percent of the adult ICU beds are in use.

In Santa Barbara County Do-Reynoso also says there are 49 active outbreaks.

Testing options continue in many areas of the county including schools, agricultural areas, shelters and coming soon, there will be a mini-bus in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg says, "even if someone has had COVID they are well advised to get the vaccine."

Ansorg said, "the vaccines went through all required Safety and efficacy study phases per the FDA.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said, "I've got a son myself that was absolutely opposed to it, until it was approved." Looking at how a rule would apply to the county, "I think it would be tough on us if 85 percent of us were vaccinated that we mandate a vaccination."

As of September 20, Ansorg says anyone will be able to get a booster shot.

The county says if the public has a complaint there is a button on the health department website to make a report.

Supervisor Gregg Hart said, he favored a vaccine mandate or regular testing. "This policy will promote safety in the workplace," he said.

"I believe that vaccination today is part of emergency preparedness," said Supervisor Joan Hartmann. "We have a duty to be vaccinated." She feared an outbreak in the county that would close down a department that might be needed in a crisis.

Supervisor Hart pointed out that children can't get into public schools without required shots, and says the current situation falls in line with that long standing pattern.

Sue Andersen is the President/CEO at Marian Regional Medical Center. She said at the center, "about 90 percent of the COVID patients are unvaccinated."

One speaker said, "this mandate was made out of panic."

Andy Caldwell with the Coalition of Labor Agriculture and Business (COLAB), said, "the vaccine does not stop the spread and it does not stop the infection."

Santa Barbara County Firefighter Michael Moore says, "this is a human rights issue." He said he would personally walk from his job if a vaccination is mandated.