Santa Barbara County Public Health discusses booster shots, continuing rise in Delta variant cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg joined NewsChannel 3 Midday to speak with Joe Buttitta as part of the public health department's weekly discussion series.

On Thursday, Ansorg discussed new guidance for coronavirus booster shots which were just approved for usage eight months after full vaccination.

Ansorg also discussed the continuing rise in coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant as well rising hospitalizations, primarily among the unvaccinated community.

Ansorg and the public health department are again urging the unvaccinated to schedule a time to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots are safe, effective and free, health experts have said.

For more information about getting a coronavirus vaccine in Santa Barbara County, click here.