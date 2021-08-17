Marian Regional Medical Center offers vaccinations to patients coming through ER

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. Marian Regional Medical Center is giving patients more opportunities to get vaccinated.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise throughout the region, the medical center wants to help keep the community safe in any way they can.

Staff are offering vaccinations to patients that come through the Emergency Room.

They are also offering vaccinations to inpatients in the hospital.

Doctors say this is one more chance for them to help get the community vaccinated.