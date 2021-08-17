Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff sees increase in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Health

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center is experiencing an increase in vaccine distribution.

It began two weeks ago when the hospital hosted a school supply giveaway, according to hospital CEO Steve Popkin.

The reasons could be due to the vaccine mandate for some employers, the continuing increase in cases linked to the Delta variant, or more.

At this time, the hospital has 10 patients being treated for COVID-19, two are under intensive care.

With the possibility of boosters right around the corner, hospital staff members could expect an increase in vaccine demand in the coming weeks.

“If the demand increases just for general purposes or because of the boosters, we already intend to scale back up,” said Popkin. “Either longer hours during each day or more days during the week.”

The CEO said the increase in the vaccine distribution is a good sign, and staff members in the hospital will continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

To make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here.