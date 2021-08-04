Invasive mosquitoes recorded in Ojai

Health

OJAI, Calif. - An invasive species of mosquito that is not native to Ventura County has been recorded in Ojai.

An Aedes aegypti mosquito was located in Ojai after health officials began investigating reports of mosquitoes biting during the day.

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division said this species of mosquito is aggressive and bites during the day. It's also capable of transmitting several viruses that can cause serious disease such as Zika, dengue, and yellow fever.

There have not been any documented transmission of these diseases in California to date, but the potential still exists, the environmental health division said. Native mosquitoes are capable of transmitting West Nile and other viruses.

Since September 2020, the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito has been detected in Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Fillmore, Ventura and Oxnard.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so residents are urged to check their property for any standing water and empty it out. Common places for standing water includes bird baths and fountains, yard drains, discarded tires and pet watering dishes. Stored water should also be covered with tight lids or fine mesh screens.

People can avoid the risk of being bit by native and non-native mosquitoes by wearing properly fitted clothing when outdoors, utilizing approved insect repellent and making sure windows and doors have tight screens.

Anyone experiencing mosquito bites during the day should report them immediately to the Ventura County mosquito complaint hotline at 805-658-4310.

For more information about the invasive Aedes mosquitoes, click here.