Santa Barbara County COVID cases, hospitalizations up amid Delta Variant spread

Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Questions and concerns about the Delta Variant of the coronavirus are spreading nearly as fast as the variant itself. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases in the United States have tripled in the last month. The Delta Variant estimated to make up 83% of them.

Cases and hospitalizations are also starting to rise in Santa Barbara County. Dr. Henning Ansorg from Santa Barbara County Public Health says if California's color coded tiered system was still active the county would be in the red tier again.

Dr. Ansorg joined NewsChannel 3 Midday Thursday to discuss the latest trends in COVID infection and what the public can expect as the Delta Variant continues to spread.