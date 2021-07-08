Lompoc Valley Medical staff prepare for Delta Variant as COVID cases rise in Santa Barbara County

Health

LOMPOC, Calif. - Doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center gear up for the Delta Variant, as the number of COVID cases continue to rise across Santa Barbara County.

According to LVMC’s Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch, “if a patient comes to the hospital and tests positive for COVID-19 and has been vaccinated, their sample will be forwarded by PDL to the appropriate lab to check for the variant.”

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the Delta Variant is highly contagious, compared to the original COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Do-Reynoso said the department is continuing its efforts in getting County residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of July 7, Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases. For more info, click here.