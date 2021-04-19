PD: Mother charged with murder in death of her 2-month-old

Health

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Clarksville mother was charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old child.

Police charged 19-year-old Whitney Brown is facing first degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Friday.

The arrest comes after her child was brought to the Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville on January 9. Police said the child was “unresponsive with a head injury” and then life-flighted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Three days later, the child died from injuries suffered while in the care of her mother, Brown.

On Friday, Metro Police arrested Brown and she was taken to the Montgomery County Jail in Clarksville.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.