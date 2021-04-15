Skip to Content
Woman thought she won $25K on crossword ticket, later learns it’s $500K

    WIND LAKE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — One lucky woman from Wind Lake, Wisconsin thought she won $25,000 on a Super Mega Star Crossword game, when she actually had a top prize-winning ticket worth $500,000!

The Wisconsin Lottery says Bobbi Mangan picked up the ticket at GP 4 Petroleum LLC, located on Loomis Road in Wind Lake.

Bobbi counted nine words on her crossword ticket, indicating a $25,000 win, and looked forward to receiving her winnings. What Bobbi missed was the tenth word on the $30 Super Mega Star Crossword game! With 10 words, she actually had a top prize-winning ticket worth $500,000.

“It pays to play,” said Bobbi. “You can’t win if you don’t play.”

Congrats to you, Bobbi!

The gas station will receive a $10,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of two percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the $500,000 top prize in Super Mega Star Crossword are one in 106,667. There are no top prizes remaining in the game. The odds of winning the $25,000 second prize in Super Mega Star Crossword are one in 160,000.

