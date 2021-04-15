Health

May is Mental Health awareness month and ‘The Catharsis’ is a play About It (WTRT) — Winsphere Jones Productions and Royal Treatment proudly presents The Catharsis: A Beautiful Journey of Neo Classical Monologues on Saturday, May 1 at 7:30p.m. Seating will start at 7p.m. and this is a free event with COVID safety protocols in place.

This is a world premiere production of a new short play by Winsphere Jones. After the show there will be a short question and answer session and talk back about the show and the content in the play.

The Catharsis’ main theme is not spoken directly, but ends up being the bold print for the play rising to its finale. This theme is suicide and some of the reasons one can be led to this end. About 800,000 people die each year from suicide. This play brings to light this difficult subject many find hard to talk about. The Catharsis guides the audience without being too preachy and didactic in its approach, using a poetic touch to create an artistic tone.

The play, although it is a short peek into a character’s life, has the theme of innocence being taken driving it. Several symbols are used to indicate the loss of innocence and stealing of something pure.

The players in this production are an amalgamation of actors and actresses from many different areas, skills and backgrounds. Teia Roberts, Tony Wright, Erica Scriven, Amelia Brannon, Devin Cunningham, Kareem McMichael, Chyyna Jennings, Kayla Williams, Anthony Williams, Tim Lee.

Winsphere Jones’ journey began in the late 90’s while receiving his BA from Valdosta State University with a minor in philosophy and African American Studies. He has been producing works for more than a decade, receiving festival awards for best Director for The Red Spider in 2015 and Best Overall play for Thy Kingdom Come in 2013. Other productions include The Window in My Mind, The Heart of Montenegro and From the Lion’s Mouth. His Neoclassical style brings back the true essence of theatre, but also creates a new path for African Americans from always playing the contemporary roles that shrinks their mobility as actors. However, it also gives the audience new stories to embrace as a new history of entertainment is unleashed to the world.

