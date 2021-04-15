Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

Health

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A former Osceola County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to prison for child sex crimes.

Andrew Wernette, 39, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, larceny in a building, possession of a controlled substance – morphine, possession of a controlled substance – OxyContin, and maintaining a drug house.

Wernette was sentenced on Tuesday in Osceola County 49th Circuit Court. Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy ordered all counts to be served concurrently. In addition, Wernette must register as a tier two sex offender.

“This defendant took advantage of the position he held as a law enforcement officer to obtain various drugs for his personal use and engaged in extremely disturbing acts that exploited minors. We must not stand for this immoral behavior and this office will continue to take action to enforce the law and protect children in this state,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Police discovered more than 100 images and videos of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s computers and cell phone after executing a search warrant, Nessel’s office said. The search warrant was performed after law enforcement received a tip.

