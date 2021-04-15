Family awaits murder charges in shooting; shooter says it was self defense

Health

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — It’s the happier times family members of Craig Williams say they’re leaning on while they await justice.

“He’s dearly missed,” said Keena Williams. “He was the life of our life, he walked in a room and made everybody laugh “

Craig Williams, 23, was shot in the 4000 block of Hydraulic on March 26 in Dutchtown. Williams was arguing with his girlfriend before a neighbor armed with a handgun stepped in and shot him. But Williams’ friends say there was no reason for the neighbor to use deadly force.

A video recorded from across the street shows the moments leading up to the shooting. Friends of Williams, Daniel Calmese and Michael Atkins, say Williams was arguing with his girlfriend, Melissa. Her family members were on the scene and Atkins says they were telling others from the neighborhood not to get involved.

The family says it’s been nearly three weeks since his killing and they have questions as to why the gunman hasn’t been charged.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner confirmed her office is currently reviewing this case. Because it’s under investigation, Gardner said she couldn’t talk specifics, but did state cases like these aren’t open and shut.

Her prosecutors are reviewing a number of case laws including the “stand your ground” doctrine. Gardner says every case is different and her office wants to make sure enough evidence is collected before filing charges so the case can withstand a trial.

Gardner says there is no statute of limitations on murder charges in the state of Missouri. The family says they plan to hold a peaceful protest April 18 Sunday at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 2 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.