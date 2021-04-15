Elusive ‘Buddy’ the beefalo will see veterinarian before heading to animal sanctuary

Health

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut (WFSB) — The elusive beefalo that has been on the lam since last August has been captured.

Plymouth police posted an update on Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying ‘Buddy’ the beefalo was located.

“His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter and to the experts who were able to make the final capture. We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution,” police said in the post.

Buddy was taken to a farm in Massachusetts Wednesday evening, where he will be seen by a veterinarian.

From there, Plymouth police said he will be transported to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Fl.

“Without everyone’s donations this would not be possible. Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life,” police went on to say.

The beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility last August.

Plymouth police have been trying to capture “Buddy” the beefalo since late August.

Since then, the police department has been trying to rescue Buddy and send him to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

The department set up grain at the entrance of a trailer several months ago in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured safely.

