Riot declared at PPA building; 1 arrested on arson charge

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — For the second night in a row, a riot was declared after police said people set fire to the police association building in north Portland Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau tweeted that a group of about 100 people were moving from Kenton Park to block traffic on North Lombard Street.

Police said a fire was lit in a garbage can that was placed next to the Portland Police Association building, located at 1868 North Lombard Street.

PPB reported people shot fireworks toward the building and officers issued multiple announcements, telling the crowd to get out of the street and stay off PPA property.

A member of the crowd was seen using an “unknown accelerant on the wooden framing around a door of the building, then lit it on fire.”

Flames were seen engulfing the doorway.

According to PPB, due to criminal activity and the fires, a riot was declared for the second consecutive night in Portland.

On Monday night, a crowd gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in east Portland and police declared a riot after some in the group threw glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks, ball bearings and other objects, and shot fireworks in the direction of officers and the building.

On Tuesday afternoon, PPB held a news conference on the Kelly Building riot. Capt. Tina Jones called the event “a planned, coordinated, attack on the police and this building.”

The two riots follow the killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota Sunday. Wright, a Black man, was shot during a traffic stop by an officer who mistakenly fired a handgun instead of a Taser.

On Tuesday at 10:16 p.m., PPB tweeted that someone was arrested. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to put out the fires.

PPB said the crowd dispersed shortly after the arrest.

The person arrested was identified as 19-year-old Alma Raven-Guido, who now faces a charge of second-degree arson.

According to PPB, officers did not use any munitions or CS gas Tuesday night.

