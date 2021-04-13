Police investigate report of body near major highway

Health

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are on scene near Smokey Park Highway in Asheville after receiving a report of a body being found in the area.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) confirms officers are investigating an area near Smokey Park Highway.

Details are limited at this time, but a spokesperson for the department said more information will be released once officers have had time to further investigate the situation.

News 13 crews on scene report officers are investigating an area underneath a bridge and are currently staged in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Police tell News 13 the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

