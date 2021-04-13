Skip to Content
Neighborhood shut down due to shots being fired in the area

    BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) — An active shooter has been reported in a Branford neighborhood.

Multiple police agencies are being seen in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill.

People are being told to avoid that area, as it is not safe at this time.

According to Branford police, a barricaded person was firing shots.

Connecticut State Police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team has responded as well.

Additionally, exit 53 off I-95 has been shut down.

