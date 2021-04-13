Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 11:10 am

Man arrested on charges connected to Capitol riots

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Murfreesboro man was arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot in January.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Roche on Tuesday morning. He is facing charges for his role in the January 6 riots.

Roche will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content