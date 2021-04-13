Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 1:27 pm

Girl with brain cancer gets furever companion thanks to Make-a-Wish

Click here for updates on this story

    MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made another wish come true on Monday when it surprised an 8-year-old Homestead girl with brain cancer, with an adorable Labradoodle puppy.

Rain Pierre, who struggles with brain cancer and its treatments, has always wanted a puppy of her own and Monday that dream came true when she met her new four-legged BFF during a celebration at her home.

Rain and her family also received gifts from Puppyspot and Make-A-Wish that will help the newest wish kid care for the puppy.

Rain named her furever friend Splash.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content