Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department opens parks to games for select sports

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department is allowing competitive games for select sports at city parks.

Since the announcement of the Red Tier, the department is able to allow baseball and softball games at its parks.

Currently those are the only sports permitted to play competitive games at the parks.

As the number of COVID cases drop, managers with the department say they hope to reopen games to other sports including soccer, basketball and volleyball.

Managers say there are health protocols required for sports activities.

Players must wear masks while maintaining a physical distance.

The dugout is currently not allowed to be used.

Field sports are currently limited to 50 percent capacity.