Police seize $2M worth of meth in drug bust

    ATLANTA (WGCL) — One person was arrested after investigators discovered several amounts of narcotics during a search warrant at a Henry County home.

On Thursday, Henry County Police Department’s Narcotic Agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Asa Moseley Road in unincorporated Stockbridge. Authorities found approximately 450 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine with a street value of over $2 million along with 11 firearms.

During the investigation, police arrested a suspect who was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and manufacturing illegal Drugs.

