CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 women assaulting Flint USPS worker

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Flint Police are investigating an assault involving a United States Postal Service worker.

Two women were caught on camera assaulting the worker in Flint. The video was then posted to social media.

The attack happened outside the River Village Apartments in Flint. Flint Police said the postal employee is in good condition.

In a press release, Flint Police said arrest warrants on two individuals will be presented to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office on April 9.

“We have met with the Flint Police detectives. I’ve requested further investigation with respect to this incident. There’s some things that were not included in the report, so they’re going to go back out and get us some additional information, and then we’ll make a charging decision,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Leyton said he wants all the witnesses to be interviewed and wants to look at some physical evidence before making a decision.

“Whether the federal prosecutor decides to bring separate charges would be a decision solely for the federal prosecutor. We have concurrent jurisdiction, so I am looking at potential state charges. Obviously, the federal prosecutor would look at any potential federal charges,” Leyton said.

In a statement to TV5, the United States Postal Inspection Service said, “the safety and well-being of postal service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.”

The inspection service also said they are working with the Flint Police Department, the Flint County District Attorney’s Office, and United States Attorney’s Office.

If you know anything about the assault, please contact Flint Police or Crime stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

