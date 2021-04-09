Issy Powell’s chalk messages brighten neighbors’ daily commute

Health

ALEDO, Texas (KTVT) — Many people are often inspired by songs, a podcast, or friends. But in the town of Aledo, inspiration is found on the side of the road.

Signs are seen all along the streets in Aledo, but there is one sign that always stands out to residents like Noah Kieta.

“Every time we drive past, we see the sign and it always brings a smile to our face,” Kieta says.

It may be a simple chalkboard sign, but it packs a powerful daily message.

“Just little messages that don’t really cut too deep but are just enough to make you think and contemplate what we are really here for in life,” Kieta says.

Jack Jefferson, who also lives in Aledo, says the signs provide encouragement.

“We’ve got so much negativity in the country today that a little positivity always helps,” Jefferson says.

Each day, a new sign appears with a new handwritten message. Illustrating through chalk, one woman’s commitment to encouraging her neighbors.

“Words are powerful,” Issy Powell says. “There are too many negative things out in the world these days, and people are hungry for something that is positive and joyful.”

Powell’s home is right in the heart of Aledo.

“Living where I live you see everybody in town driving back and forth, to and from work,” Powell describes.

Eleven years ago, she was inspired to capitalize on her home being center stage in town.

“I woke up one morning and I don’t know if it was a dream or a message from higher up, but I was told to do this every day,” Powell says.

So, every day for the last eleven years, she’s been drawing a new message on her chalkboards. She documents each sign on her Instagram page and has been lovingly nicknamed the ‘Aledo Message Board Lady’ by Aledo residents

“I love making people happy,” Powell says.

“It’s my job… It’s your job, to inspire people to feel good,” she says. “That’s our job on earth… and I am just doing what I am supposed to do.”

It is a labor of love for Powell.

“There are days I want to quit, and then some days people will reach out and thank me with letters or notes about how that message on one day, changed their whole day,” she describes.

And those moments of gratitude, keep her motivated.

“Once I start something, I am a creature of habit and I cannot quit and I don’t want to quit… because if it benefits someone in a good way I’m not going to quit,” she says. “I am grateful to God that I am able to do things like this.”

Powell’s home was significantly damaged in the winter storms back in February. Despite living out of a trailer while repairs are being done to her home, she still creates a new chalkboard message to display each day.

