Alderman calls for federal investigators to look into Waterbury Housing Authority apartments

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — After hearing numerous complaints about living conditions at Waterbury Housing Authority properties, one alderman is trying to get federal investigators involved.

Channel 3 took the concerns right to the WHA.

Waterbury Housing Authority’s Truman Apartments are home to dozens of families, and at least for some, the living conditions could be better.

“She sent a video to me showing how if she’s in her shower, the water actually comes out by her toilet,” said Alderman Vernon Matthews.

That’s just one instance Alderman Vernon Matthews has heard about.

After the Greater Waterbury NAACP exposed deplorable living conditions at Berkeley Heights, another WHA property, he says he’s been hearing complaint after complaint.

There’s a unifying thread in each story, which is nothing is being done.

“Long story short is that she’s had this problem for over a year and still no one’s come in to fix it,” Matthews said.

When it comes to concerns about living conditions at their properties, the Waterbury Housing Authority says residents are expected to report what’s going on and they can only address issues they know about.

Matthews has also brought up concerns about a building at the Truman Apartments. It was damaged by a fire nearly 10 years ago.

WHA Executive Director Maureen Voghel says it’s because there isn’t enough money right now to take care of it and residents’ concerns.

Matthews has since called for Voghel’s suspension and a HUD investigation into the WHA.

“I have talked to investigators and also inspectors about what’s going on, so I’m not sure when or where or what time they’ll come to Waterbury, but I guarantee somebody’s coming to Waterbury and they’re going to look at what’s going on,” Matthews said.

Voghel says she unequivocally welcomes any investigation and adds the WHA has been a high performer with HUD since 2015.

