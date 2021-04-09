Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 1:57 pm

112-year-old woman and her 92-year-old son get vaccinated

Click here for updates on this story

    READLYN, Iowa (The Courier) — You’re never too old to be vaccinated.

Proof of that is 112-year-old Readlyn residents Esther Wittenburg and her 92-year-old son Virgil Bock, who recently received their COVID-19 vaccines at the UnityPoint Clinic in Waverly.

The secret to their longevity?

Wittenburg credits “real potatoes and gravy,” according to a UnityPoint Health social media post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content