Santa Barbara County eyeing possible move to less-restrictive Orange Tier

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the county could be advancing into the next tier of the state's reopening plan in a few short weeks.

Ansorg discussed local vaccination efforts, current restrictions and the tier system with Joe Buttitta as part of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's weekly discussion series on NewsChannel 3 Midday.

The county's public health officer said the county could be in the Orange Tier by April 20.

Ansorg continued to encourage community members to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions to help the county move past this historic pandemic.

For information about receiving a vaccine in Santa Barbara County, click here.