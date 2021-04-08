Skip to Content
Health
Man charged in machete attack at City Hall homeless camp

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City man has been charged after allegedly attacking another man with a machete at the City Hall homeless camp.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 50-year-old Carl E. Frazier has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the incident.

Court records say that Kansas City police went to the homeless camp at 12th and Oak late on April 5 and identified Frazier as a suspect in an attack against another man at the camp.

Surveillance video showed the assault, which employed a machete.

Frazier told police that he had been in an argument with the other men at the camp.

