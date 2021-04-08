Man arrested for giving young people alcohol, sexually assaulting them

Health

MONROE, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man from Monroe was charged with sexual assault following complaints made to police.

Officers said Thien Ly, 37, was charged with illegal sexual contact with a minor, fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and permitting a minor to possess alcohol.

Investigators said they received one complaint on Dec. 30. It said a sexual assault took place inside Thien’s home during the overnight hours of Dec. 27.

Two juveniles reported that Thien gave them alcohol and inappropriately touched them during their stay.

He was first arrested on April 1 on the first two charges, but released on a $1,000 bond.

He was arrested again on April 6 for the last two charges, and again released on a $1,000 bond.

Thien was given a court date of April 9 in Bridgeport.

