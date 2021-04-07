Tourists renting from U-Haul due to recent rental shortage
Hawaii (KITV) — As Hawaii sees an influx of visitors, some are getting creative when it comes to renting cars as many are noting difficulties with availability.
Tourists are renting vehicles from U-Haul because of a recent shortage of rental vehicles in the islands.
U-Haul’s Hawaii president says they’ve seen a considerable uptick in rentals primarily for their pickup trucks and cargo vans.
The company says reservations last between a few days to a week, and customers have told them their rental fleet options are more affordable than traditional rental vehicles.
U-Haul stresses that its focus remains on residential movers.
