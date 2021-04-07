Police: 65-year-old man dies after falling 41 feet from industrial catwalk

Health

Click here for updates on this story

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A 65-year-old man died after falling 41 feet from an industrial catwalk in West Mifflin on Tuesday afternoon, Allegheny County police said.

Police said the industrial accident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Lafarge North America Inc. located on Buttermilk Hollow Road.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Melvin Long, of Clairton.

Police said the investigation has been referred to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.