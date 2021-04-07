Mom, daughter robbed at gunpoint get gifts, groceries from police

Health

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A Kansas City single mother and her 10-year-old daughter were given groceries and gifts from police for the girl’s birthday, a week after the mom and daughter were robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect in the armed robbery took the woman’s purse, along with her money. She had already been having trouble making ends meet for her daughter, police said.

Following the incident, KCPD Central Patrol Officer Joseph Guinn stepped up to help out the family. On his own time off, he went to Costco and loaded up on groceries and a $150 Aldi gift card. His supervisor, Sgt. Chandler, bought a bike, toys and a new purse for the family.

“The daughter’s eyes lit up when she saw the bike,” according to an account from KCPD.

The girl turned 10 years old on Tuesday.

