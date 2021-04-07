Doctors seeing more patients with “full blown metastatic colon cancer” during past 6 weeks

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Healtchcare specialists at Marian Regional Medical Center say colon cancer is on the rise nationwide.

They say colon cancer used to be the number 7 leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Now it has become the number 2 leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, they say.

This year they say there is a 2 percent increase in women age 45-49 nationwide.

Here in Santa Maria, Marian gastroenterologists are seeing patients in the ER with full blown metastatic colon cancer, meaning cancer spread to other parts of the body.

They’re also seeing patients who neglected their healthcare over the last 13 months, and an increased number of colon cancer incidents in the last 6 to 8 weeks.

They believe this is due to people not screened over the last year.

The United States task force is currently trying to change the recommended age for screening to 45.

As of now the typical age is 50 for screening.

