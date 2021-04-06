Woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride

Health

Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) — A short ride caused a long list of unexplained charges for a disabled Omaha woman that depends on Uber for trips to the doctor and pharmacy.

After using Uber 167 times, Lisa Vondra says she’s never been taken for a ride on charges.

“Because I’m on a fixed income I only ever use Uber for short trips,” said Vondra.

During a recent trip of fewer than 10 miles home from the doctor’s office, she notices Uber billed her three times totaling about $90. Lisa says the timing of the unexpected Uber charges temporarily crashed her budget.

“I was unable to pick up my prescription because I didn’t have the money to cover it on the debit card I was using,” said Vondra.

She says it’s not just about money but reputation.

“I’m a loyal customer, I have a 5.0 ranking,” said Vondra.

6 News contacted Uber which confirmed a mistaken charge. Lisa’s account shows about half the bill is reimbursed.

“It is picking up the medication that I need so it’s a big deal to me,” said Vondra.

Despite the billing mistake now corrected, Lisa says she won’t stop contacting Uber for a ride.

“It’s my only means of transportation,” said Vondra.

A spokesperson for Uber says technical glitches are rare and identifying the mistake will lead to changes so it doesn’t happen again.

