School district mask mandate hearing canceled after individual in room refuses mask

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — Frustrated parents filled the hallways at Blue Valley School District’s central office building in Overland Park on Tuesday morning after the abrupt cancellation of a hearing to discuss the district’s mask mandate.

A group convened for a hearing Tuesday morning after a parent complaint in the wake of the passage of a new law in Kansas.

That law allows anyone in the district to petition the school board — forcing a meeting within 72 hours — to discuss the removal of mask mandates and safety precautions.

The Blue Valley School District Board of Education Room at the District Office was full when district officials attempted to start the meeting. But an individual in the back of the room refused to wear a mask or leave the hearing.

That individual’s decision led to the school board asking for people to first leave the hearing room so only those wearing masks could be readmitted.

After several minutes, during which parents and community members voiced their frustrations in the hallway, the individual remained seated in the room as police hovered.

The district then made the abrupt decision to cancel the in-person hearing.

Officials on site said a virtual meeting would be rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but district officials tell KMBC 9 News a time has not been established.

