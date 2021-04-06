Police impersonator pulls over car in York Township

Health

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in York County says a police impersonator is on the loose.

York Area Regional Police received a report of someone in a black BMW pulling someone over Sunday evening on Pauline Drive in York Township. The car had flashing red and blue lights and something was covering the license plate.

The fake officer got out of their car and yelled at the driver they stopped.

You can always call 911 to verify a real police officer is pulling you over.

